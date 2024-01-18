New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued fifth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to grill him in a case related to the liquor policy. Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED for questioning on January 19, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is slated for a three-day tour of Goa to review the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. As a result, the AAP convener skipped the fourth summons to its headquarters on Thursday.

However, CM Kejriwal will be accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak for the Goa trip on January 18. Previously, Kejriwal was scheduled to go on a two-day visit to Goa on January 11, but it was postponed.

In this regard, AAP's Goa unit chief, Amit Palekar, confirmed that Kejriwal will be landing in Goa at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and he along with other party leaders will also travel to South Goa's Benaulim and Velim assembly constituencies.