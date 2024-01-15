NCC INSTRUMENTAL IN STRENGTHENING PATRIOTIC SECULAR VALUES OF INDIA KEJRIWAL

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps with its motto of 'Unity and Discipline' has been instrumental in strengthening the patriotic and secular values which are enshrined in the Indian Constitution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Addressing a gathering at an event hosted at the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp at the Delhi Cantonment, he also asserted that the Corps extends them a great opportunity to imbibe qualities of discipline, spirit of adventure, and service to the nation.

"Our country with its diverse culture, different languages and religions is an outstanding example of unity in diversity. The NCC with its motto of 'Unity and Discipline' has been instrumental in strengthening these patriotic and secular values of ours which are enshrined in the Constitution," Kejriwal said.

The annual NCC Republic Day camp here is described as a 'mini India' as cadets from all parts of the country are chosen to be part of it. "It is a matter of immense pride for me to be among the elite NCC cadets, who are the future of the nation. I am highly impressed by your impeccable turnout, crisp movement, and high standard of parade," he said.

The NCC has played a "pivotal role" in moulding the youth of the nation into energetic, enterprising and responsible citizens, he said, adding, that he was aware of the various camps attended by them which seek to ingrain the "spirit of oneness" among them. "Besides, you also undergo service-specific training through Thal Sena, Nau Sena and Vayu Sena camps. The training is aimed at all-round development of cadets, in sync with challenges of the current time," the chief minister said.

Adventure in sports activities forms an inseparable part of the NCC training. NCC teams have been taking part in various sports and tournaments like the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament, and the Subroto Cup, he added.

"The NCC also offers opportunities to selected cadets for foreign exposure through youth exchange programmes with various countries. These interactions not only provide a chance to learn from the culture and traditions of the host country, but they also give an opportunity to be an ambassador of 'Bharat', showcasing our rich cultural heritage and unique value system," Kejriwal said.

He added that the NCC cadets have contributed immensely to spreading awareness about various social issues like drug addiction control, 'Save Earth', Swachh Bharat, 'Save Girl Child', 'Save Environment' and the anti-dowry movement. "The list is endless. In fact, there is no social cause in which the NCC has not left an indelible mark. I want to congratulate each and every one of you and your trainers for selfless service to the society," he said.

The chief minister told the cadets that "with your zeal and enthusiasm, you will become a role model" for your fellow citizens and take the nation to great heights. "I have been told, and it is heartening to know that the NCC is planning to expand and enhance its reach in coastal areas, border regions, and left-wing extremism areas, with an aim to transport the youth of these remote areas.