New Delhi Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken asked the party not to show any sympathy or support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or his associates after the former was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the alleged corruption in the nowscrapped Delhi policy Maken said that supporting Kejriwal would confuse the party cadre Maken said that the top leaders in the party should understand that the money earned from the said corruption has been used by Arvind Kejriwal against the Congress party in several statesTaking to Twitter Maken said I believe that individuals like Kejriwal and his associates who face serious corruption charges should not be shown any sympathy or support The allegations of LiquorGate and GheeGate must be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be punished It is important for all political leaders including those from the Indian National Congress INC to recognize that the money gained through corrupt means by Kejriwal has been used against the Congress Party in several states including Punjab Goa Gujarat Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand and Delhi he addedAlso read AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi amid speculations of Kejriwal s arrest in excise policy caseAppealing to advocates and senior working committee members to refrain from representing Kejriwal or his government in court Maken said that while it is within their professional realm to represent anyone doing so for Kejriwal s government and associates sends the wrong message to our cadres and confuses them Former Lok Sabha member Maken also said Kejriwal and his party members are known for their protests marches and counterallegations He also said that Congress supporting Arvind Kejriwal and his associates or showing any sympathy towards them will ultimately benefit the Bhartiaya Janata Party by dividing Congress party votes Maken s tweet comes days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the AAP chief to express solidarity after the latter was summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam