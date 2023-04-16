AAP CALLS EMERGENCY MEET IN DELHI AMID SPECULATIONS OF KEJRIWALS ARREST IN EXCISE POLICY CASE

New Delhi Amid the ongoing CBI inquiry against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi convenor Gopal Rai called an emergency meeting at the party office at 5 pm sources said on Sunday It is speculated that the party fears the CBI arrest of AAP supremo Kejriwal and has called the meeting to discuss the action plan in the face of any such possibilityThe office bearers district president national secretaries and other leaders of the party have been asked to join the meeting Earlier AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha Sanjay Singh and others were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia It is because of Kejriwal s fear that the BJP has come down to such an act It is a cowardly act We are not scared of jail Raghav Chadha said The AAP is protesting against the questioning of CM Kejriwal by the CBI in the Excise policy caseAlso read Delhi police detains several AAP leaders protesting against CBI summons to KejriwalAhead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the partyBefore heading to the CBI office Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government has given the orders In a video message released on Sunday morning Kejriwal said They CBI have called me today and I will definitely go They are very powerful they can send anyone to jail If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me then CBI will obviously follow their instructions Earlier today Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal Lord Krishna and called Bharatiya Janata Party BJP as Kansa Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and hence made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna He could not even harm a hair on his head Similarly today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall Chadha said With Agency Inputs