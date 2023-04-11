Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo has stated that even if the BJP were to make him the Prime Minister, he would not leave Congress. This statement comes after his previous expression of support for Congress leader Sachin Pilot's fast against his own government.

Currently, the Congress party holds power in both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. However, the party faced significant challenges in retaining control in these states after the 2018 assembly elections. In Madhya Pradesh, a political manoeuvre by a local maharaja resulted in the Congress losing power. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot's fasting protest against his own government created difficulties for the Congress. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, Singhdeo has expressed his displeasure with the current government.

Singhdeo has been vocal in the media about his desire to become the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He made a statement to this effect in Ambikapur on March 31, saying that he still wants to become CM and will fulfill whatever responsibilities are necessary for the post. Singhdeo also met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on April 7, after which he reiterated his ambition to become the CM of Chhattisgarh.

Despite his expressed desire for the post of CM, Singhdev has also made it clear that he will remain loyal to the Congress party. In an interview with a private channel, he firmly rejected the possibility of leaving the party, even if the BJP were to offer him the post of Prime Minister.

Singhdeo has also stated that the Congress party will fight the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, who will be the face of the CM. He accused the BJP of not having a leading face in Chhattisgarh.