Jaipur: While the Rajasthan Congress cracked down on former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's day-long fast, several leaders from the party as well as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state wing came out in support for the leader. Pilot's social media account, which was live-streaming the fast, was flooded with supporters questioning as to why inquiry should not be initiated against the corrupt practices of the former government.

AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier called the fast anti-Congress and against the interests of the party. Pilot had announced to go on a day-long fast on Tuesday to demand the Ashok Gehlot government to take action against those involved in the corrupt practices in the former BJP-led government.

Extending his support, Chattisgarh Congress leader and minister TS Singh Deo said the fast is against the corruptions of the Vasundhara Raje government. Deo said he felt Pilot went ahead with the fast in order to respond to citizens' queries on corruption as elections were due in Rajasthan. There were several cases of corruption when the BJP was in power and none were investigated, he said. Deo claimed Pilot's fast was against the BJP and not the Congress.

Earlier, state Congress vice president Rajendra Chaudhury also issued a statement support Pilot stating that the fast was not anti-Congress but a step to fulfill the party's promises. Even, Acharya Pramod Krishnan criticised the Congress' diktat. Krishnan, who recently said that the country wants to see Priyanka Gandhi as the prime minister, questioned the justification behind calling the fast as anti-party. "The protest was being held against the former BJP-run government's corruption so how can it be anti-Congress? When Congress was fighting across the country against Adani's corruption then how can Vasundhara government's scams be supported?" he asked.

Applauding Pilot's fast against BJP's corruption, AAP's state in-charge Vinay Mishra urged people of Rajasthan to support the Congress leader. He alleged that the alleged alliance between Raje and Gehlot was getting exposed. "If anyone has looted Rajasthan then it is the Raje-Gehlot nexus. It is due to this nexus, the state is reeling under a huge Rs five lakh crore debt," Mishra said. He alleged that people of the state were being cheated by this alliance between the two parties.