Jaipur: The Congress has condemned former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's day-long fast today and termed it an "anti-party" activity that was against the party's interests. The party said if the leader had any issue with his own government then he should have discussed it in the party itself instead of doing it in the media and public. It addressed Pilot as an "indisputable asset" and appealed the leader for a peaceful dialogue. Refusing to call off his fast, Pilot said he would only speak with party leader Rahul Gandhi or party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a statement issued by AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, it stated: "I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party." The day-long fast is to protest against Ashok Gehlot government's alleged inaction against those involved in the corrupt practices in the former Vasundhara Raje government. Pilot on Sunday had announced to go on the day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Tuesday on the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyoti Phule.

Political analysts feel the day-long fast called by Pilot, who has been eyeing the CM's post, is an attempt to pressurise the party high command on settling the leadership issue in Rajasthan as elections are round the corner. Pilot, however, said his fast had no connection with leadership and was only to press for action against corrupt leaders. He claimed to have written about the issue to Gehlot and party leadership but did not get any respond. No actions were taken by the Gehlot government on the corruption by the previous BJP-led government, he alleged. The Gehlot government in turn had denied Pilot's allegations of inaction thereby causing further embarrassment for the Congress.