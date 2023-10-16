Korba: In a major shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by two serial criminals in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday with police saying that the accused informed the family of the victim about the fatal attack by calling them from his cellphone. The slain has been identified as Shubham Sahu, who runs a buffalo farm in the area.

A police official said that the incident took place at around 12:30 pm on Sunday. It is learnt that Sahu had gone to a local chemist shop get medicine. An official said that at the shop, two accused Ricky Yadav and Prabhakar, living in Dhodipara met Sahu. Ricky Yadav and Prabhakar, who are said to be serial criminals, took Shubham with them towards the canal bridge near Basti.

According to the police official, a fight erupted between Sahu and the two accused which escalated to the level that the latter stabbed him with a knife multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood. Instead of removing Sahu to the hospital for treatment, Ricky and Prabhakar took out his mobile from his pocket and called his brother-in-law to inform him about the attack, police said.

According to Shubham's brother-in-law, the accused called him saying that they had killed Sahu before disconnecting the call. Shubham's brother-in-law said that he informed the police about the attack after which a team of police rushed to the spot. Sahu was taken to the Medical College Hospital where he died, an official said.