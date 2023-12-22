Kanker (Chattisgarh): A devastating accident took place earlier today at Markatola Ghat in Charama, resulting in a collision between a Mahindra Travels bus and a previously overturned truck. The collision, suspected to be due to high speed or fog, led to the tragic loss of 3 lives and 12 other passengers sustaining injuries.



The incident which occurred around 9 am, shocked the community and has brought the attention of authorities to the Gurur police station in Balod district. The Mahindra Travels bus, en route from Raipur to Jagdalpur, collided with the truck that had already met with an accident at Markatola Ghat.



The severity of the collision trapped both the men and injured passengers inside the bus for a prolonged period. Promptly the police administration arrived at the scene and rescued the victims, transporting them to the Charama Community Health Centre for immediate medical attention.



The circumstances leading to the collision unveiled a context of ongoing repair work at the Charama Markotla Ghat, altering traffic flow on the National highway. Repair activities necessitated the diversion of traffic onto the old valley road, regulated by stoppers placed at both ends of the valley.



Yesterday evening, a truck driver (bearing registration CG 07 CA 8751), navigating the diverted route, encountered a stopper and attempted an abrupt manoeuvre, losing control of the vehicle, resulting in the truck overturning.

This unexpected incident, compounded by the earlier truck mishap and the subsequent collision today, has highlighted the critical need for ensuring safety measures and adequate vigilance on the roadways, especially amid repair works and altered traffic routes. Authorities are investigating the incident further to ascertain the exact cause of the collision and to prevent such tragic events from occurring in the future.



