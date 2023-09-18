Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The two-day meeting of the G20 Working Group Framework kickstarted in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday. More than 65 representatives belonging to foreign countries and abroad were attending a meeting organised at Mayfair Resort in Nava Raipur. Chandni Raina, advisor to the Finance Ministry, was presiding over the G20 meeting. Today was the first day of the meeting and it will conclude on Tuesday. As per information from sources, before the commencement of the meeting, the delegates enjoyed boating and also attended the yoga session organised at the hotel. The foreign participants were accorded a warm welcome as per the Chhattisgarhi style.

The delegates started arriving at Raipur on Sunday to attend the G20 Framework Working Group meeting. The guests were welcomed when they arrived at the airport with traditional folksong and dances of Chhattisgarh such as Karma, Panthi and Dadriya. The foreign guests were offered special Chhattisgarhi cuisines, which they relished the most.

As the world is observing International Millet Year wherein emphasis is given to the promotion of ancient seeds and organic farming; dishes made of millets were on the menu to serve the foreign guests.

Products made of forest produce and gifts will also be given to foreign delegates, who are attending the G20 Framework Working Group meeting at Raipur. Ayurvedic products produced locally such as honey, aloe vera gel and ashwagandha powder will be presented as gifts to guests and participants at the meeting. Sculptures made from Dhokra art will also be given as gifts to the G20 representatives.