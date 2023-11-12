Surguja/Ambikapur : In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, a battle of wits is going on among rival political parties who are bent on making big gains in the Surguja division. Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdev is the current MLA from Ambikapur seat here. In the last elections, the ruling Congress had performed better in this division.

This time too, Congress leaders are hoping to get more seats and with a good margin. During the election campaign, ETV Bharat team has talked to Deputy CM TS Singhdev. Questions have been posed what is the position of Congress in Chhattisgarh elections this time, on which issues Congress will get the support of the public and who will get the chair of CM.

Apart from answering these questions, Singhdev has also responded to PM Modi's allegations of human trafficking in Chhattisgarh. Denying the allegations of religious conversion, the Deputy CM has hit back at BJP and its allies.

Question: You are campaigning, how are people reacting?

Answer: There is a very good response, people are happy. Especially people have faith and trust in the work done by the Congress government. People are also responding to what Congress is saying.

Question: Are you getting advice on social sites? A direct allegation is being made that roads were not built, drains were not built, what would you say on this?

Answer: Whether the glass is half full, three-fourths full or one-fourth empty, it is for you to see, it is your perspective. It is not possible to get all the work done. It is untrue to say that work has not been done, some work remains. I thank those who are drawing attention and promise to work on their views in the future.

Question: Has there ever been an incident in which you were able to help someone in need?

Answer: There are many such incidents. There was a fight at someone's house, somewhere someone took action against the wrong person. Just like that, fights broke out among themselves. There was talk of illness somewhere. Calls for help are received from all over Chhattisgarh. More calls come from Surguja. I try to help as much as I can.

Question: When tickets were distributed in Congress, two MLAs from Surguja directly blamed you. They made statements against you and one left the Congress. I am talking about Chintamani Maharaj and Brihaspati Singh. What would you say on this, why did they rebel?

Answer: As far as Brihaspati Singh is concerned, he said something which is not acceptable. It is a collective decision whether to get the ticket or not. Bhupesh Baghel was also sitting in the meeting, all the leaders were sitting, Mahant ji was also sitting. The ticket has been decided on the basis of the survey. I can tell you with complete honesty, whatever came to my mind about his statement has nothing to do with the ticket, but if the survey had revealed that he was winning the election, he would have got the ticket.

Question: Amit Jogi is contesting elections from Patan. There is a triangular contest in Patan. How much are you assessing Amit Jogi this time?

Answer: There is no chance of Amit Jogi winning, in a way he is contesting the elections to divide votes. The election is between BJP and Congress, Congress will win and Bhupesh Bhai will win.

Question: Do you think Amit Jogi can harm Congress?

Answer: There is talk of him becoming the Chief Minister again from the seat from where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting. The people of Patan would like to make their candidate the CM. I think the people of Patan assembly constituency will win with a good margin.

Question: Before the assembly elections, the issue of delisting was quite heated. BJP leaders also took part in that movement. What would you say on this matter?

Answer: The opposition has a dual policy on delisting. Sometimes they say that reservation should end, sometimes they talk about economic basis, these are not stable. Will we get any benefit from it? Overall, they stir up all the things with an eye on political benefits. To manipulate people, many issues are raised in the society. When the Supreme Court has given a ruling, these tribes will get reservation on the basis of their tribal status and not on the basis of religion.

Question: BJP is continuously raising the issue of Mahadev App in Chhattisgarh and ED action on this. How do you view this scam?

Answer: Where has ED taken action. Has it taken action against the person with whom the money has been found? Was any evidence found ED said in the press note that they are looking into it now. Can you tell me whether such action is taken? You are slandering and accusing someone before the elections, but the public understands everything.

Question: How confident are you about returning to power?

Answer: Hundred percent

Question: Yesterday Kharge ji said that the post of CM will be decided after winning the elections, who will be the next CM?

Answer: This decision is always taken by the high command.

Question: Will you be considered for CM post?