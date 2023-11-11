HYDERABAD SHOULD RISE TO LEVEL OF HOSTING OLYMPICS SAYS BRS LEADER RAMA RAO

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday said Hyderabad city should rise to a level where it can host the Olympics in 2036. Addressing the members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Association here, he highlighted the work done by the BRS government during the past nine-and-a-half years in Telangana.

During the session, the BRS leader shared a few plans proposed to be taken up in the next term, if voted to power again. KTR recalled the protests that were staged by the opposition parties in the capital city about drinking water in the past and said there were no water woes in the city anymore.

Stressing that the city was a "no-nonsense" place, he said that under the BRS government, there were no communal riots or regional disturbances. "We are aiming to achieve UNESCO's World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad," KTR said.