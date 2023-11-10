Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that Congress would win the Assembly elections by bagging more than 75 seats and once again form the government. Hitting out at the BJP, Baghel said the guarantees promised by the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were no guarantees at all. ETV Bharat's Praveen Kumar Singh held an exclusive interview of Baghel during his election tours.

Question: How many meetings are scheduled today?

Answer: The election tour is underway and currently there are public meetings in Saraipali, Basna, Khallari, Arang and at Raipur South in the evening. We will be participating in many rallies and roadshows.



Question: The voting for the first phase has been completed and there has been a good turnout of voters. How do you see the fate of the 20 seats?

Answer: Notably, the polls were held in the Naxal-affected areas and people took part in the democratic process. This is an indication of how much faith people have in democracy. Naxalites have trailed behind in Bastar.

Question: How much confidence do people have on Congress' guarantees?

Answer: The guarantees given by the Bharatiya Janata Party were never fulfilled but whatever guarantees the Congress gave in the last five years have been fulfilled. Thus, people of Chhattisgarh trust our guarantees. The promises made by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi will be fulfilled for sure and people know it very well.

Question: What are the main announcements in this year's manifesto that will affect the public?

Answer: First of all is the issue of farmers which includes loan waiver of farmers. The second issue is the purchase of paddy at Rs 3200 per quintal. The third issue is a subsidy of Rs 500 on gas cylinders. Fourth is the issue of free education and there are also promises regarding health and electricity. We have talked about giving Rs 6000 rupees on tendua leaves.

Question: You have issued a declaration of trust but why is BJP announcing Modi's guarantees?

Answer: PM Modi's guarantee is no guarantee. No one got Rs 15 lakh on black money now did the farmers' income double. Inflation did not decrease and no one the status of collections under demonetisation. Thus, PM Modi's guarantee has no takers.

Question: Despite Raman Singh staying in Chhattisgarh for 15 years, BJP is not portraying him and instead guaranteeing PM Modi?

Answer: This simply means BJP has lost faith here and PM Modi has also lost his faith.

Question: What is the reason that the loan waiver was announced again? Are farmers still in debt?

Answer: The Center waived off the loans of 24 lakh crore industrialists but farmers were not giben any waiver. During the two years of pandemic, the farmers and the common people were troubled. The loan waivers were announced again to strengthen the farmers.

Question: How do you see the manner in which ED action is being taken? PM Modi says that even Mahadev is not spared.

Answer: Why is the Modi government protecting the director of the Mahadev app? What transaction has happened between the director of Mahadev app and the Modi government? Why didn't the ED's action stop at that time? The app is still running on Instagram, WhatsApp. When will this be banned? The transactions took place between the BJP leaders and the car that was seized belongs to the brother of a BJP leader. The photographs that are coming to light are with Raman Singh, the governor and the Opposition leaders. The BJP leaders surely have relations with the directors of the Mahadev app.

ETV Bharat team was present at the CM's election meetings and rallies and spoke to the farmers and people who came from different areas.

"I have 5 acres of land and my loan has also been waived by Bhupesh Baghelji. Last year, I sold paddy for Rs 2100 and received the money in four installments. Modi ji had promised to give us mobile phones but we got nothing," a farmer from Daladkhar said.

Another farmer said that his Rs 1.5 lakh loan has been waived. "We are confident that time time too the Bhupesh Bhaghel government will win," he said.

After Saraipali, Baghel reached Basna and addressed a public meeting here. Excerpts of an interview held in Basna follows:

Question: You have told women that Rs 500 will be given as subsidy on gas cylinders. Are you trying to help women along with farmers?

Answer: Every family, every person is at the centre of our priority. We have tried to address every issues of economic, social, education and health sectors.

Question: BJP has also announced that women will get subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme?

Answer: There is no guarantee in BJP's assurances but people have confidence in the guarantees of the Congress.

Question: You have visited four assembly seats. How many seats are you winning this time?