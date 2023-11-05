Hyderabad: An accused in the Mahadev betting app case has made explosive allegations against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a video message that went viral on social media on Sunday.

Shubham Soni claimed that when he sought help from Baghel to address the arrest of his associates in Bhilai, the Chief Minister encouraged him to establish his gambling enterprise in Dubai. During the video message, Soni claimed that he was coerced into paying a staggering sum of Rs 508 crore to Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously disclosed that a 'cash courier' alleged Baghel's receipt of the same amount from Mahadev app promoters based in the UAE. According to Soni, his meeting with Chief Minister Baghel was arranged by Vinod Verma, a political advisor to Baghel. Prior to making these allegations, Soni revealed that he was the proprietor of the Mahadev betting app, which he had established in 2021, and he possessed the documentation to substantiate his claims.

He explained, "I initiated the app in 2021, and my gambling business in Bhilai was thriving. It began modestly but expanded significantly, drawing attention. When my associates encountered legal issues, I began paying Vinod Verma Rs 10 lakh each month for protection." Soni continued, "Initially, things went smoothly, but my associates encountered trouble once more. I met with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Vinod Verma, who advised me to expand my operations to Dubai."

Soni said he moved to Dubai and collaborated with two individuals from Bhilai who were associated with the construction industry. While his Dubai-based gambling business flourished, his associates in Bhilai continued to face arrests. Consequently, Soni returned to Chhattisgarh and consulted with the then Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal. Subsequently, he claimed to have received a phone call from Bhagel, instructing him to provide Rs 508 crore.

"I complied with Prashant ji's directives, including the transfer of Rs 508 crore...I have provided all the details in my written statement. I implore for assistance to extricate myself from this situation and return to India," Soni concluded in his video message.

The Mahadev app case remains a high-profile scandal involving an illicit online betting platform that facilitated unlawful gambling on various games, including poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. The app was operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both originally from Chhattisgarh but based in Dubai. Recently, the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar made headlines as it was reported that he spent 200 crores on his wedding in Dubai. Celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, among others, attended the wedding.