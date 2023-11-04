Durg (Chhattisgarh) : Congress' priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally held at Durg in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Congress does not want the poor to prosper, it does not want their condition to improve, Modi said. "They don't even spare the name of 'Mahadev'," PM said, targetting the Congress govt in Chhattisgarh over alleged Mahadev betting app scam.