Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release, Makers Drop Stunning Poster of Deepika Padukone; See Ranveer Singh's Reaction

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone appears poignant in the latest poster for the upcoming movie, Kalki 2898 AD, eliciting reactions from fans and her husband, Ranveer Singh. The anticipation soared among fans as the movie's makers unveiled a gripping glimpse of Deepika ahead of the trailer launch scheduled for Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies revealed the poster, captioning it with, "The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow." Deepika shared the same poster on Instagram, showcasing her emotive portrayal amidst rugged surroundings, with several figures lingering in the background.

Ranveer Singh, expressing his admiration, commented, "BOOM (fire emoji) stunner!" while Sobhita Dhulipala wrote "W-O-W" in the comment section. Fans poured in their love, with one remarking, "Deepika, you are literally ruling cinema and my heart." Another praised the poster's depth, contrasting it favorably with earlier releases, while a different comment lauded the quality and visuals as extraordinary.

Amidst the excitement, one fan exclaimed, "Queen Of Indian Cinema" while another chimed in, "Can't wait to witness her as Padma." The film, Kalki 2898 AD, promises a gripping narrative, set in a futuristic realm, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2024.

In a teaser shared last month during an IPL match, Amitabh's enigmatic portrayal captivated audiences as he immersed himself in prayer within a cave, draped in bandages. The brief clip hinted at a rich narrative interwoven with intriguing characters, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release.