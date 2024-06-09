Ramoji Rao Last Rites Live Streaming: Tearful Adieu to Deceased Media Baron

The film, political, journalism and industrial fraternity and people cutting across all sections are in mourning following the passing away of media baron Ramoji Rao, who was the chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and Padma Vibhushan awardee, on Saturday. His last rites will be performed on Sunday morning between 9 AM and 10 AM by his family members amid the presence of a host of dignitaries at the film city which he founded in 1996.The Telangana government also made an elaborate arrangement of the deceased media tycoon's last rites with state honours. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who went to Delhi for the CWC meeting, issued orders to the chief secretary of the government to oversee the last rites. Ranga Reddy District Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner were ordered by the chief secretary to supervise the arrangements. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days i.e; on June 9 and 10 as mourning days as a mark of respect and the national flag will fly half-mast on all official buildings across the state as all official entertainment events are called off during the period of state mourning. Three senior government officials comprising RP Sisodia, Saiprasad and Rajat Bhargava, will attend the the last rites of Ramoji Rao on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.Many eminent film and political personalities reached Film city to pay their respects to the deceased stalwart as condolences continue to pour in since his demise. As the pioneering figure and owner of the Ramoji Group, Rao left an indelible mark on the media landscape. His conglomerate boasts an impressive array of assets, including the Ramoji Film City, the largest film production facility globally. He pioneered regional media with the launch of the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV Network of television channels. The group also owns Ushakiron Movies and ETV Bharat.