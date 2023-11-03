ED TRYING TO TARNISH MY IMAGE AHEAD OF ASSEMBLY POLLS CHHATTISGARH CM BAGHEL

In the name of investigation into Mahadev betting app, the ED first raided the houses of people who were close to him and now on the basis of the statement of an unknown person it has accused him of taking Rs 508 crore, he said. See the cunningness of ED that after revealing the statement of that person, it has written in a short sentence that the statement is a subject matter of investigation. If no investigation has been done then issuing a press release on the statement of one person not only reflects the intentions of the ED but also reveals the bad intentions of the Central Government, Baghel said.