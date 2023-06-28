Congress appoints TS Singh Deo as Chhattisgarh Deputy CM ahead of assembly elections

New Delhi: In a key development right before the state elections, Congress Wednesday night appointed T S Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister of poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal to appoint Singhdeo as the Deputy Chief Minister. "Hon'ble Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri T S Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh Government," read the official release from the party.

Venugopal also shared the development in a tweet and said the state will "benefit greatly" from Deo's services as Deputy CM. "INC President Sh. Mallikarjun ji has approved the proposal for appointment of Sh. TS Singh Deo ji as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as Deputy CM. We are confident that the people of Chattisgarh will re-elect the Congress with a thumping majority under the leadership of Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji," Venugopal tweeted.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year. Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been at loggerheads since the party came to power in the state in 2018. The decision to appoint Deo as deputy CM was taken during the party’s meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday where top leaders discussed strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh. The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also read: Be united, explain government’s achievements to voters: Rahul tells Chhattisgarh leaders ahead of polls