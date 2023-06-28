New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the leaders and workers from Chhattisgarh to go down to the booth level and explain the state government’s achievements to the voters. Rahul, a former Member of Parliament (MP), also asked the state leaders to avoid falling into the trap of BJP's "divisive politics".

Polls for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly are scheduled to be held before November 2023. The Congress had come to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018 after winning 68 seats. This time Rahul has given a target of winning over 75 seats to the party leaders from the state. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, reviewed the poll preparations in Chhattisgarh at the party's headquarters in the national capital. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior minister TS Singh Deo were present during Rahul’s review meeting.

“I am new to the state but Rahulji has been visiting the state for a long time and knows it in detail. He guided us on how to prepare for the upcoming polls. He asked us to take all sections of society together and avoid falling into the trap of BJP's divisive politics,” All India Congress Committee in-charge of Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja told ETV Bharat after the review meeting.

“Our workers are going to the booth level. They are doing two things - explaining the achievements of the state government and the BJP's divisive politics. Rahulji told us that the party and the government must work together for the polls,” added Selja. “In 2018, we were in the Opposition but fought unitedly and won. This time also we will fight the coming polls unitedly,” Selja said.

According to party insiders, there are a lot of expectations of party workers from the state government and an elaborate attempt was being made to ensure that the workers are content. In line with that, all the leaders in Chhattisgarh have been asked to participate in the 'Booth Chalo' program, the insiders said.

“It is normal that when a government is formed, the workers have many expectations from the government. Therefore, we are going down to the booth level to strengthen the local teams,” said Deepak Baij, a Lok Sabha member from the naxal hub of Bastar.

“The issues of the workers must be addressed so they work with energy and commitment. It is the local workers, who explain the state government’s work, to the voters. We have fulfilled 90 percent of the promises but we must share this with the voters,” Baij added. He claimed that there were some misgivings but those issues have been sorted out and now the entire Chhattisgarh unit is united.

During the drive, Congress workers will speak about the 'Old Pension Scheme', the 'GoDhan Nyay' scheme, which allows villagers to earn money from sale of cow dung, health vans for the rural areas, jobs provided to the locals, land titles given to the tribals in the naxal regions and better crop prices for the farmers.

