Raipur : Voting began for the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections today for 70 seats of the 90-member house. The polls for the other 20 seats predominantly in Maoist-affected areas were held on November 7. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a keen contest for power.

Political stalwarts, who are in the poll fray today, include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo. Over 18,800 polling stations have been set up with over 958 candidates set to test their electoral luck. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make its presence felt while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also making a strong bid to wing some seats.

The BJP, which ruled Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018, is making relentless efforts to win back power. About 1,63,14,479 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

CM Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from his traditional seat, Patan segment, where his nephew and MP Vijay Baghel has entered the fray on the BJP ticket yet again. Here, former CM Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi is contesting on the Janata Congress ticket. In yet another key constituency, Deputy CM Singh Deo is in the fray from the Ambikapur Assembly constituency. He is facing BJP nominee Rajesh Agrawal, who was a former Congress leader.

Charan Das Mahant, present Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly, is being challenged by BJP's Khilawan Sahu in the Sakti assembly segment. BJP's Chhattisgarh chief and MP Arun Sao is contesting from Lormi constituency where he is facing Congress candidate Thaneshwar Sahu. Revenue Minister Jai Singh Agrawal is in the fray from Korba segment where BJP has fielded party vice president Lakhanlal Dewangan.