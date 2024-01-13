Five gold smugglers arrested, Rs 4.5 cr worth yellow metal seized at Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
Published: 18 minutes ago
Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) : Gold smugglers have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund when they were bringing more than seven and a half kilos of gold biscuits from Odisha in two luxury cars. The Singhoda Police made the arrests during vehicle checking near Interstate Checkpost, Rehtikhol. What was revealed after police checking stunned everyone. The value of the seized gold is said to be more than Rs 4.5 crore.
On Saturday, Singhoda police stopped a white colored car at the Interstate Checkpost. It was coming from Odisha. Three persons were traveling in the car. The interrogation of all three was still going on. Then another car was stopped by the police. There were two persons in it. When the people in the car were interrogated, they started giving vague answers.
When the police got suspicious and searched the vehicle, four packets were found in a chamber under the back seat. The smugglers were carrying gold from Kharagpur-Kolkata Highway towards Pune in Maharashtra. Mobile phones of five different companies along with gold biscuits and gold leaves were seized from the persons traveling in the car. "Two vehicles used in smuggling have also been seized. The seized gold has been handed over to DRI", said Rajesh Kukreja, Superintendent of Police, Mahasamund.
During the search, 20 gold biscuits were found in one packet and 19 gold biscuits in another packet. Also, 11 gold leaves have been recovered from the third packet while 1 kg 279 grams of gold was found in the fourth packet. The total seized gold is more than seven kilos. When the car drivers were questioned about the gold recovered from the car, they could not produce valid documents. Police seized the vehicle, mobiles and gold. This case has now been handed over to the DRI team.