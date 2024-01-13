Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) : Gold smugglers have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund when they were bringing more than seven and a half kilos of gold biscuits from Odisha in two luxury cars. The Singhoda Police made the arrests during vehicle checking near Interstate Checkpost, Rehtikhol. What was revealed after police checking stunned everyone. The value of the seized gold is said to be more than Rs 4.5 crore.

On Saturday, Singhoda police stopped a white colored car at the Interstate Checkpost. It was coming from Odisha. Three persons were traveling in the car. The interrogation of all three was still going on. Then another car was stopped by the police. There were two persons in it. When the people in the car were interrogated, they started giving vague answers.

When the police got suspicious and searched the vehicle, four packets were found in a chamber under the back seat. The smugglers were carrying gold from Kharagpur-Kolkata Highway towards Pune in Maharashtra. Mobile phones of five different companies along with gold biscuits and gold leaves were seized from the persons traveling in the car. "Two vehicles used in smuggling have also been seized. The seized gold has been handed over to DRI", said Rajesh Kukreja, Superintendent of Police, Mahasamund.