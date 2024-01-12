Raipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said no political party can give a certificate on who is a devotee. He was talking to reporters in the background of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday declining the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The party accused the BJP of making it into a "political project" for electoral gains.

Addressing a press conference here on his first visit to Chhattisgarh after being appointed the party's state in charge, Pilot said, "The organization that gave the invitation had invited three people. It is clear from the All India Congress Committee statement that we are not in favour of politics which is being done in this matter."

"I don't think any political party can give a certificate on who is a devotee. We consider it wrong to take advantage of such things," he said, adding that religion was a personal choice of the people. "The BJP cannot give a certificate of good Hindu or bad Hindu. We all have our own beliefs. There is no need for anyone's permission or invitation for this," Pilot added.

Pilot said the gap between the rich and poor had increased in 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, with national assets being handed over to private entities. Three black laws were brought against farmers, youth were cheated in the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, while people are distressed with demonetisation and GST, he alleged.

The Congress will do well in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as it will fight for issues concerning the people, whereas the BJP will seek votes on emotional matters, Pilot asserted. He said the morale of the Congress in Chhattisgarh was high, despite a loss to the BJP in the November Assembly polls.