Vaishali: Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, who is known for controversies, has courted a fresh row with his latest statement about the mowing down of a police sub-inspector by the sand mafia in Jamui district of the state. Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, who was on way from Patna to Sitamarhi told mediapersons, “ Such incidents keep happening” when asked about his comments about the murder of the police sub-inspector in Jamui.

The police SI identified as Garhi police station SI Prabhat Ranjan, 25 was mowed down along with another Home Guard Rakesh Kumar Sah by a tractor carrying sand at a checkpoint to curb illegal sand smuggling on Tuesday. Ranjan died during treatment at a Jamui hospital while Sah is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Prof. Chandrashekhar made a controversial statement regarding the incident. He said that that “such incidents are happening not only in Bihar but also in other states”. “Is this a new incident? Is this the first time? Such incidents keep happening. This is not a new thing. Does it not happen in Uttar Pradesh? Does it not happen in Madhya Pradesh? Such incidents keep happening within Bihar,” Prof Chandrashekhar said.