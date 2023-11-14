'Such incidents keep happening': Bihar education minister courts controversy with comments on cop's murder by sand mafia
Published: 19 minutes ago
'Such incidents keep happening': Bihar education minister courts controversy with comments on cop's murder by sand mafia
Published: 19 minutes ago
Vaishali: Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, who is known for controversies, has courted a fresh row with his latest statement about the mowing down of a police sub-inspector by the sand mafia in Jamui district of the state. Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, who was on way from Patna to Sitamarhi told mediapersons, “ Such incidents keep happening” when asked about his comments about the murder of the police sub-inspector in Jamui.
The police SI identified as Garhi police station SI Prabhat Ranjan, 25 was mowed down along with another Home Guard Rakesh Kumar Sah by a tractor carrying sand at a checkpoint to curb illegal sand smuggling on Tuesday. Ranjan died during treatment at a Jamui hospital while Sah is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Also read: "Ramcharitmanas" should be burnt as it spreads hatred : Bihar Edu Minister Chandrashekhar
Prof. Chandrashekhar made a controversial statement regarding the incident. He said that that “such incidents are happening not only in Bihar but also in other states”. “Is this a new incident? Is this the first time? Such incidents keep happening. This is not a new thing. Does it not happen in Uttar Pradesh? Does it not happen in Madhya Pradesh? Such incidents keep happening within Bihar,” Prof Chandrashekhar said.
Meanwhile, LJP leader Chirag Paswan has expressed grief over the incident in Jamui. In a statement, Paswan condemned the murder of the sub-inspector while demanding justice to the victim. He also questioned the Bihar government for inaction in such cases. “Chief Minister, the gang of sand smugglers is rising in the state. In such a situation, questions also arise on your leadership as to whether all this is happening under your protection? And otherwise why no concrete steps have been taken till now. At some places people are dying due to drowning in the river due to illegal sand mining and at some places uncontrolled vehicles are crushing the security forces. It is necessary to take some concrete steps to save the lives of Biharis,” he wrote in a post.