Begusarai (Bihar): A retired engineer was robbed at gunpoint in Birgunj village of Bihar's Begusarai district Tuesday night with burglars decamping with cash and jewellery worth lakhs.

Burglars broke into the house of Ram Pukar, a retired engineer in a coal mine in Dhanbad, and held him and his family including his wife and children hostage at gunpoint. The robbers tied them up in separate locations of the house before plundering through and decamping with jewellery and cash.

In the planning, the invaders had premeditatedly severed the electricity supply to the village, enveloping the area in pitch darkness that gave them the advantage to execute their plan. The power outage allowed the assailants to take control of the situation, rendering the family helpless and unable to fend for themselves, recounted Rampukari Devi, wife of Ram Pukar.

Upon receiving the alert, the Mansoorchak police promptly responded, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. Teghra DSP Ravindra Mohan Prasad confirmed the incident. A case has been filed based on the victim's statement, and police are thoroughly assessing the property stolen during the daring heist.

"The robbery occurred between 2 to 3 am and according to the relative's statements, there were four assailants. Approximately eight lakh worth of jewellery and cash has been looted," the police officer said.