Patna: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Bihar, on Wednesday said that she wants to visit Bihar often and do organic farming in the state. President Murmu was speaking at a function as she formally inaugurated the 4th Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar at capital Patna. The President said that the contribution of Bihar is very important in fulfilling the dream of developed India.

The President said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar repeatedly requests her to visit Bihar. “Bihar is my state. I will come to Bihar again and again. I have an old relationship with Bihar. I am also a farmer's daughter. I definitely have to come here. I also want to know about organic farming and storage. After completing the tenure of the President, I have to go to the village and do farming,” Presidnte Murmu said.

"I am very happy to be among you people. I have experienced the culture of Bihar. I have got the opportunity to know Bihar closely. Agriculture is a part of the culture of Bihar," added the President. After inaugurating the 4th agricultural road map, President Draupadi Murmu said that organic farming has increased production and has increased the income of farmers adding people are able to eat nutritious food.

“Farming and animal husbandry complement each other. Most of the farmers in Bihar are marginal farmers. Rivers and ponds have been the identity of this state. I am happy to know that ethanol is being produced in Bihar,” she said. Chief Minister Nitish requested President Murmu to visit Bihar in future. Kumar said that his government has started the agricultural road map in 2008, after which productivity started increasing.

“After the implementation of the Fourth Agricultural Road Map, there will be no need for it further. We will request the Governor to check whether the agriculture road map work is being done properly or not and inform the department,” he said. In a pres statement, the President's office said that agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar.