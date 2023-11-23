Muzaffarpur(Bihar): In a recent turn of events in Muzaffarpur, a consumer complaint against a private educational institute has garnered widespread attention, with the case taking an unexpected twist due to the involvement of high-profile personalities including an Indian Film Superstar and an international football icon.

The complainant, Mohammad Shamshad Ahmed, a resident of Chandwara Mohalla, lodged a grievance against the institute after withdrawing his sons, expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of education provided.

The dispute escalated when Ahmed discovered that two loans were sanctioned against him by the bank for the educational fees of both his children, with the institute serving as the guarantor. This revelation left Ahmed surprised, as he had already paid both the enrolment fees and the full fees for the duration his sons attended the institute.

Unsatisfied with the institute's response to his grievances, Ahmed, through human rights advocate SK Jha, filed a complaint before the District Consumer Commission on October 30. The commission, led by Chairman Piyush Kamal Dixit, member Sunil Kumar Tiwari, and Anusuya, heard the case and issued notices to seven opposing parties, including a renowned film actor and a global football icon, both of whom serve as brand ambassadors for the educational institute.

Advocate SK Jha emphasised that the crux of the matter revolves around alleged deficiencies in service and misleading advertisements, falling under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act. Failure of the opposing parties to appear before the Commission on the set date, January 12, may result in further legal action against them.

The upcoming hearing on January 12 is anticipated to delve deeper into the allegations of service irregularities and deceptive advertising practices by the educational institute. The involvement of prominent public figures as celebrity endorsers raises questions about accountability and legal proceedings under consumer protection laws.