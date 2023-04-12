Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday at around 1 pm in a bid to bridge the gap between the Congress and other Opposition parties and bring them on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit on Tuesday. According to official sources, Kumar is also likely to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. After his arrival in Delhi, the Chief Minister first met Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to discuss the current political situation amid efforts to strengthen the opposition unity. The duo met on the day when Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in money laundering case linked to the land-for-job scam.

Upon his arrival in Delhi, Kumar headed to Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Both the leaders discussed the current political situation. Kumar also enquired about Lalu's health, who had undergone a kidney transplant recently and will be visiting Singapore for his check up. Nitish Kumar was accompanied by JDU President Lalan Singh and Minister Sanjay Jha.

Ever since Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance and formed the government with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), he has been vocal for opposition unity and the need to join hands to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On the Kumar's visit to Delhi, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that Kumar's dream to become the prime minister would never fulfil as the people of the country believe in PM Narendra Modi and his leadership. There is no unity among the opposition leaders at all.