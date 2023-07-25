MINOR GIRL GANGRAPED BY AUTO DRIVER AND 3 FRIENDS IN BIHAR ACCUSED HELD

Gaya (Bihar): Bihar police have arrested four men for allegedly gangraping a minor girl, who had run away from home after getting scolded by her parents.

After running away from home, the girl reached Gaya railway station, where a woman offered to help her. The woman told the girl that she would arrange for her transportation to Bodh Gaya.

When the girl reached the nearby autorickshaw stand, the woman asked her to get inside an autorickshaw and left. After which, the auto-driver along with three of his associates gangraped the girl. After reaching Bodh Gaya, the accused told the girl that they would take her to Benaras and went to the railway station.

The girl managed to escape from the railway station and reached the Gaya police station with the help of people. At the police station, she narrated the entire sequence of events that occurred ever since she ran away from her home. "In her complaint, the girl said that she had left her home after her parents scolded her. She related how the woman posing to help her took her to the accused. Finally, she said that the accused autorickshaw driver and his associates gangraped her," said police.

The four accused were arrested from Rajapur in Bodh Gaya. Also search is on to nab the woman who handed over the girl. "We are continuously conducting raids in several areas of the city to arrest the accused woman. All involved in the crime will be arrested and a speedy trial will be conducted in this case," Ashish Bharti, SSP Gaya said.