Lok Sabha Polls: ANI Stringer Bunty Mukherjee Severely Injured in TMC-BJP Clashes in West Bengal

Jaynagar (West Bengal): An Asian News International (ANI) stringer covering the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal suffered a severe head injury amid clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Canning, under Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency. Stringer Bunty Mukherjee got severely injured when stone pelting erupted between the two parties in the area on the last day of polling.

He has been referred to Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Meanwhile, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were looted by a local mob and two VVPAT machines were thrown inside a pond in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, officials said. According to the Chief Electoral Office, West Bengal, an FIR has been lodged by the Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated.

"Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs and papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU, 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond," CEO West Bengal posted on X. The CEO further informed that fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer.

"Sector Police was a little behind. FIR has been lodged by the Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. The poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer," the CEO added. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the incident and said that the democracy is up in flames in West Bengal.

"Democracy is up in flames in West Bengal. Bombs have been hurled in Jadavpur's Bhangar, irate villagers in Joynagar's Kulti have thrown an EVM and VVPAT machine in a pond because TMC goons won't let them vote," he posted on X. In its statement, the West Bengal Police stated that steps have been taken against the miscreants.

"This incident happened in the morning around 6 am much before the polling process in Bengal. Police and CAPF immediately intervened and have taken steps against miscreants. Legal action initiated. Polling in Bhangar started without any interruption and is going on peacefully. Voting is underway in West Bengal's nine seats including-- Barasat, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, and Mathurapur.