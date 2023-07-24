Amaravati: The body of a minor Dalit girl was recovered from the crop canal in Surasanipalli area of Movva mandal after being allegedly gangraped by two men at a lodge in Uyyuru area of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. Police suspect that the girl might have died by suicide after the alleged sexual assault.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of law including POCSO Act and abetment to suicide. The body of the 14-year-old class 9 girl student hailing from a village near Palmeru area in Krishna district was spotted by the passersby in the canal on Sunday, three days after she went missing after leaving home for school.

The family has accused one Lokesh, a local youth for raping the girl along with his friend. The family said that Lokesh lured the girl into a relationship. On the 20th of this month, he called the girl and told her to spend time with him. The family said that the girl left home the same day on the pretext of attending her classes, but went with Lokesh leaving the bag outside the school.

It is alleged that Lokesh took the girl to a lodge in Uyyuru where he along with his cousin Narendra raped her. When the girl did not return home, the parents filed a complaint at the Palmeru station. The police suspect that the girl may have jumped into the canal out of trauma. Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections including for abetment to suicide, Prevention of SC and ST Act, and POCSO Act, a police official said.