Purnia (Bihar): The Bihar police on Saturday caught a smuggler for carrying 5.8 kg gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 crore in Purnia. The police said that the gold was brought from Bengal to Patna. According to the police, the smuggler was travelling on a bus with the gold. Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Amir Javed inspected the Dalkola check post.

During the search on the bus, the police recovered the gold biscuits from the smuggler. Superintendent of Police Amir Javed said, "A bus was heading from Siliguri when the passengers were checked and a man was found carrying gold biscuits around his waist, weighing 5.8 kg." The accused has been identified as Somnath, a resident of Maharashtra's Solapur.

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he was just the delivery man of the courier. He said that his job was to deliver the courier in Patna after which it would have been taken from Patna to Maharashtra by another person. On the basis of the arrested accused's statement, the police launched an investigation to crack the smuggling network.

Earlier, the customs department officials seized 3,743 grams of gold worth Rs 2.29 crore at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad. According to the customs department officials, the gold was seized from three passengers. With accurate information, the customs officers inspected the luggage of two passengers from Jeddah and another flyer from Dubai.