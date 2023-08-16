KARNATAKA FLYER CAUGHT WITH 30 GOLD BISCUITS CONCEALED IN RECTUM AT BENGALURU AIRPORT

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident of gold smuggling, a passenger who allegedly tried to smuggle gold biscuits by concealing them in his rectum was caught by the Bengaluru customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday. The authorities have seized 600 grams of gold from the arrested accused.

An official said that the passenger landed at the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli from Kolkata airport in an AirAsia Flight 15 1536 on Independence Day Aug. 15 on Tuesday. As soon as the plane landed at the airport, the passengers were checked by the customs officials following specific intelligence inputs about smuggling of gold.

An official of the Customes Department said that the officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Tax Department had received information based on certain information that a passenger in the flight was carrying gold illegally. The suspected passenger was interrogated and checked by the officials who detained him at the airport.

During the subsequent interrogation of the passenger, the passenger confessed to smuggling of gold biscuits which he said he had concealed in his rectum. The accused was immediately arrested and 30 gold biscuits weighing 600 grams were seized from the accused. This is a developing story. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Pertinently, in Jan. last year, officials of the customs department had recovered gold worth Rs 30 lakh from a passenger landing at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai. Also, 753 grams of heroin worth Rs 5.3 crores were also recovered from a bag declared carrying documents at the airport.