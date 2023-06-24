KEJRIWAL NOT ANGRY SAYS BIHAR DY CM TEJASHWI YADAV DAY AFTER OPPN MEET

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is “not angry” after the latter showed displeasure at the Congress's non-commitallness to support the AAP over the Centre's Delhi ordinance. A grand meeting of 15 opposition parties took place in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday.

But Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's displeasure made headlines in this meeting. It was said that Arvind Kejwal wanted a consensus on the ordinance, especially the Congress' support for AAP. However, the Congress did not clear its stand on the ordinance at the meeting after which Kejriwal left for Delhi without addressing the joint press conference.

'Kejriwal is not angry': Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who left for Delhi on Saturday said that there is no resentment from Kejriwal. He was replying to a question whether Kejriwal was angry at the noncommittal Congress over the Delhi ordinance. “No one here is doing it for his own interest. We have united on the demand of the people. The next meeting will be held in Shimla,” he said.

'People don't want to talk about Modi ji': Tejashwi further said that the “public does not want to talk about Narendra Modi”. “That's why the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be an election of the people. There is no election of any particular person. Elections will be held for 125 crore people of the country and elections will be fought on their issues only,” he said.

Next meeting of opposition parties in Shimla: In the meeting of opposition parties on Friday, it was decided that the next meeting will be held in Shimla on 10 or 12 July. Sources said that the opposition has agreed to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made it clear that the party will adopt a different strategy to individual states.