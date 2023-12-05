Gaya: Former SSP of Gaya, Aditya Kumar, accused of impersonating the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, on Tuesday surrendered in Patna Civil Court. He has been sent to jail.

The IPS officer's surrender comes close on the heels of Supreme Court denying him bail. He has been accused of impersonating the Chief Justice by creating a fake account on WhatsApp in his name in order to influence the judicial proceedings.

The police had been searching for him for a long time. Earlier, the Kumar had filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court. The apex court not only refused to grant him bail but also directed him to surrender within two weeks.

Bihar Police has been searching for Kumar for the last seven months. He was accused of lobbying the DGP in the name of the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. In October 2022, the Economic Offences Unit registered a case against him after which, the police headquarters suspended him.

Also, a case of alleged disproportionate assets is also underway against him. In December 2022, a case of acquiring disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.37 crore was registered against him following which, he had knocked on the doors of Patna High Court, but his bail plea was rejected. After which, he approached the Supreme Court.