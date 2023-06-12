Patna Bihar In the defamation case of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav a hearing will be held for a third time in the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmedabad today This hearing is to be held under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code on the petition of Gujarat s social worker and businessman Haresh Mehta The evidence presented by the petitioner in the court is to be heard todayAfter which it will be decided whether summons should be sent to Tejashwi Yadav or not Mehta s lawyer P R Patel has presented a CD compact disc and a pen drive as evidence in the court In which there are records of Tejashwi Yadav s alleged remarks In fact Tejashwi Yadav had called Gujaratis thugs after the name of diamond merchant Mehul Choksi was removed from Interpol s Red Notice Tejashwi had said in Patna that in the current situation the goons are only Gujaratis They too have been forgiven After this statement Ahmedabad businessman Haresh Mehta filed a complaint against Tejashwi in the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate DJ Parmar On March 21 a case was registered against Tejashwi Yadav under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC However Tejashwi had said in his clarification that he had not called all Gujaratis thugsLet us tell you that before Tejashwi Yadav Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also faced a defamation case in a Surat court and he has been sentenced to 2 years After this punishment Rahul Gandhi lost his membership in the Lok Sabha In fact he had said in an election meeting in Karnataka that those with Modi surnames are thieves After the punishment of Rahul Gandhi people s eyes are now on Tejashwi Yadav this case is going on at a time when the opposition parties are busy preparing for the 2024 general electionsEfforts are being made for opposition unity in which Tejashwi Yadav also has been playing an important role A big meeting is also going to be held in Patna on June 23 regarding opposition unity In such a situation if the summons is sent to Tejashwi Yadav then it will trigger one more political hue and cry in the country