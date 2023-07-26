Samastipur: In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly killed his three-year-old son by slitting his throat after his wife denied him Rs 100 for liquor in Samastipur district of Bihar on Tuesday, police said. It is learnt that the incident took place Bhadaiya village under Mohiuddinnagar police station limits of Samastipur district of the state on Tuesday evening.

Local sources said that the accused Kundan Sahni came home on Tuesday evening in an inebriated state and asked his wife for Rs 100, but she denied him the money. This infuriated the man and an argument ensued between the husband-wife over the matter, sources said. They said that the matter turned ugly as Sahni tried to attack his wife with a dagger.

Sahni's wife while chased by her husband ran away from the spot to save her life from the attack. Sahni attacked his three-year-old old son who was sleeping in the house and slit his throat and fled from the spot. In the horrific attack, the minor boy was grievously injured and was shifted to a local private hospital by the locals.

However, the boy succumbed at the hospital during treatment as per an official. Station Head, Mohiuddin Nagar, Samastipur Gaurav Prasad while confirming the incident said that the body has been taken into possession and sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The SHO Mohiuddin Nagar said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused father under relevant sections of law.

He said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused in the case.