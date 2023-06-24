BIHAR FOUR BODIES OF SUSPECTED HEAT WAVE VICTIMS WASH ASHORE IN GANGA IN BUXAR

Buxar: In an alarming development reviving the grim memories of 2nd COVID wave, at least four bodies of suspected heat wave victims were recovered from the Ganga river in Buxar district of Bihar, sources said on Saturday. Sources said that the four bodies were washed ashore at Mahadeva Ganga Ghat under Chausa block in Buxar, Bihar.

While officials were tight-lipped about the cause of the death of the victims, it is said that they died due to the current heat wave prevalent in the state. Sources said that the victims belonged to the economically weaker section of the society whose families could not afford a proper cremation for them and threw the bodies into the river.

Officials ignorant: Chausa Zonal Officer Brijbihari Kumar, when asked about the bodies washed ashore in the Ganga, said that they had no such inputs. "No such information has been received. There is a complete ban on floating dead bodies in the river,” Kumar said. The incident has revived the grim memories of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in 2020 when scores of bodies of the COVID victims washed ashore in the Ganga.

Grim memories of 2nd COVID wave revived: The villagers present at Ganga Ghat said that this is the same Ganga Ghat where hundreds of dead bodies were seen floating in the river during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2020. The administrative officials at the time got all the dead bodies out of the river overnight and buried them in the ground at the Ganga Ghat itself after getting the post-mortem done.

The governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have failed so far to identify those bodies.