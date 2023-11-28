BIHAR 4 GIRLS CONSUME POISON PRESUMABLY OVER TIFF 2 DIE EXACT REASON UNKNOWN

Aurangabad: Cops are still clueless about the reason for the deaths of two girls who consumed poison presumably over a tiff along with two other girls, who also did the same and are battling for survival at a hospital in Bihar's Aurangabad.



Out of these four girls, two are sisters. Earlier, all were rushed to Gaya Magadh Medical College soon after they consumed poison on Sunday. Incidentally, in 2022, six girls from Aurangabad had consumed poison together. On Sunday evening, there was chaos at a village which falls under Kutumba police station limits after neighbours came to know that four girls had consumed a poisonous substance in one go. The age of all the girls is said to be between 18 and 20 years.



Earlier, the family members immediately took everyone to Aurangabad Sadar Hospital from where they were referred to Gaya Magadh Medical College. One girl died while she was being transported to the hospital. Neither the family members nor neighbours spoke about the reasons for the incident. The parents of the girls said they had no idea what the girls had eaten and why they had done so. Aurangabad Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amanullah Khan said only after the investigation, the cause will be known. Another local source said the fallout could be a tiff over which they consumed poison.



"All four are friends. My two daughters were among them. I cannot understand why they took such a step," the father of two girls said. A similar incident happened in Aurangabad. Six friends, who were spurned in love, had consumed poison. Out of them, four died. First, a teenage girl consumed poison at Chiraila village of Rafiganj. Therefore, five more friends consumed poison. Four died later.