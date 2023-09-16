Silchar (Assam): A pall of gloom descended upon the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Silchar after a third-semester student died by suicide at the college hostel on Friday. The student, identified as Kuch Bakkar allegedly hanged himself after reportedly performing poorly in the examinations.

The students held a teacher, BK Roy, responsible for the boy's death. They launched a protest against the incident resulting to a chaotic situation inside the campus and demanded strict action against the accused teacher.

Kuch's post-mortem was completed in the evening. His body and belongings were handed over to his parents, who had arrived from Arunachal Pradesh.

As news of the student's tragic death spread, emotions ran high among the protesting students. Around 10 vehicles belonging to the authorities, police and journalists were set on fire by the protesters.

Amid the escalating crisis, the Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and a team from Rangirkhari police, rushed to the spot. Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta initiated discussions with the protesters on the NIT campus. However, talks made the situation more tense compelling police resorted to use of batons to restore law and order situation. Finally, Army had to be called in to restore peace in the campus.

Also Read: IIT Delhi student on extension dies by suicide in hostel room

The tragic death of Kuch marks the fifth suicide at NIT, Silchar in the past 12 years. In 2011, Nivriti Poddar died by suicide on January 3, 2011. It was alleged that the error-ridden evaluation method compelled Nivriti to take such a drastic step. In the same year, Mase Rajashekhar, a fourth-semester student, tragically ended his life by jumping from the university's administrative building in March.

Also Read: PG doctor allegedly dies by suicide at AIIMS Patna