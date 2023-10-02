Tinsukia (Assam): Two members of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered in Tirap in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. It is learnt that ULFA (I) members fled the camp in Myanmar and surrendered before the Assam Rifles No 6 in Tirap. The two surrendered ULFA (I) members have been identified as Manjit Gogoi alias Nilotpal Asom and Rohini Gogoi aka Upen Asom respectively.

Manjit Gogoi hails from Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Rohini Gogoi is a native of Moran in Dibrugarh district. As per the duo, 38-year-old Manjeet Gogoi joined the insurgent group on May 25, 2022, whereas 33-year-old Rohini Gogoi joined the insurgent group on May 17, 2022. Earlier, amid reports of a new recruitment process going on in the banned militant outfit, after nearly nine years of armed struggle, a member of ULFA (I), Sonson Moran alias Chandan Asom surrendered to Tinsukia police on September 27. Chandan Asom belongs to Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district. Chandan Asom had joined ULFA (I) in 2015 and was brought by Tinsukia police from Mayo in Arunachal Pradesh upon his surrender.