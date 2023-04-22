Tinsukia Assam Palash Moran one of the cadres who escaped from the United Liberation Front of Asom I camp is absconding since Friday Moran hails from Tarani village in the Tinsukia district He joined the separatist outfit in 2021According to reports four cadres had recently escaped the ULFA I camp They have been identified as Mintu Moran alias Madan Asom Palash Moran Mahanta Baruah alias Arindam Asom and Himanshu Bhuyan alias Ranju Asom While Mintu Moran Mahanta Baruah and Himanshu Bhuyan have surrendered to the police Palash is still missing The news of Palash Moran s disappearance has got his family worried He has a wife and a child Montu Moran one of the separatists who surrendered to Tinsukia police told Palash Moran s brother that he went missing midway soon after the four were fleeing from the ULFA I camp Also read Assam An UlfaI cadre surrenders Another suspected to have joined banned outfitIt has been reported that several youths from Tinsukia district have joined the banned separatist organization in recent days Many of them were deemed to be missing According to reports ULFA I has speeded up its recruitment process in a bid to strengthen its organizational base ULFA is a separatist organisation that seeks to establish an independent sovereign nationstate of Assam They fought for the indigenous Assamese people during the Assam conflict ULFA was banned in 1990 The government declared it as a terrorist organisationULFA tied up with the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland in 1983 and with the Burmabased Kachin Independent Army in 1987 In 2009 the chairman and the deputy commanderinchief of ULFA were taken into custody by the Indian authorities In 2011 Bangladesh cracked down against the terrorist organisation which proved beneficial to the Indian organisation to bring their leader to talk In 2010 ULFA dropped its demands for independence following which in 2011 it signed a tripartite agreement with the central government and Assam government