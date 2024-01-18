NCW HOLDS CONFERENCES ON REVIEWING IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEMES FOR WOMEN EMPOWERMENT IN NE STATES

New Delhi/Guwahati: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday hosted a regional-level conference at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. The conference brought together representatives from all eight northeastern states to deliberate on various subjects concerning women. The primary focus was to review the implementation status of Central and state-sponsored schemes aimed at women's empowerment.

The conference was attended by Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of State Women’s Commissions, along with key state-level officials from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Departments of all eight north-eastern states. The discussions highlighted challenges in the implementation of services for holistic empowerment.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, in her keynote address, emphasised the conference's aim to assess challenges and explore solutions for the betterment of women in the region. She underlined NCW's role in advocating for women’s rights, ensuring recommendations are incorporated into government programmes, policies and laws.

Dr Hemoprabha Borthakur, Chairperson of, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW), expressed gratitude for organising the conference in collaboration with NCW. She shared the initiatives taken by ASCW to ensure women's issues receive attention from relevant departments.

Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Assam, highlighted the significance of the conference as a unique opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate for the protection and promotion of women's rights. He stressed the department's commitment to addressing women's needs through a comprehensive lifecycle approach.

Rekha Sharma addressed unique challenges faced by women in the northeastern states, including trafficking and substance abuse hindering all-round development. Discussions revolved around fund allocation challenges, emphasising the need for transparent utilisation and inter-departmental coordination.

In her concluding note, the NCW Chairperson reiterated the NCW's commitment to fostering collaborations for actionable solutions. The conference served as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic planning and enhanced women's empowerment in the region. It paves the way for continued collaboration, learning from best practices and ensuring a brighter future for women in the northeastern states.