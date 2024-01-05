NCW AND ICPS JOIN FORCES TO EMPOWER WOMEN LEADERS FROM PANCHAYATS TO PARLIAMENT

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Institute of Constitutional and Parliament Studies have forged an unprecedented collaboration with the pioneering initiative 'Panchayat Se Parliament.'

This groundbreaking program convened approximately 500 elected women sarpanch (village heads) from all corners of India for a transformative one-day training session held at the prestigious central hall of the Parliament here. The event was graced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who stressed on the significance of empowering women in politics by saying, "Indian democracy is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of diverse voices, where the power of unity amidst diversity shapes the symphony of progress and inclusivity."

He said that women are taking a leap in making the country ”Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)” "And under (NCW Chairperson) Rekha Sharma, NCW has been able to reach the women in the most remote areas of the country," the Lok Sabha Speaker added.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, highlighted the ongoing initiative titled 'She is a Changemaker,' a collaborative venture between NCW and various stakeholders spanning two years. "This initiative has been instrumental in facilitating and supporting women in grassroots politics," Sharma added.

The program also received commendation from Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil, who hailed it as a significant initiative empowering women in rural areas to consider a career in politics as their primary pursuit. The training program encompassed an array of enlightening sessions.

Experts elaborated on the legal framework of Panchayati Raj, while discussions on gender-sensitive governance led by distinguished panelists underscored the importance of gender equality in governance. Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari spoke about gender sensitive governance.

A noteworthy session on Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping's role in rural planning was conducted, featuring insights from experts. Their contribution highlighted GIS as a crucial tool offering essential services to rural areas. Specifically, the session emphasised how GIS aids in Land Records Management, enabling activities like land acquisition, crop rotation, taxation, and revenue collection in rural regions.