New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the cases of alleged sexual harassment of female cleaning staff at the Burari Hospital. The Commission on Sunday ordered the Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi to conduct a proper probe into the matter and submit the action report and a copy of the FIR within two days.

According to the police, female cleaning staff were approached by Rajkumar (manager) and supervisors Neeraj, Adarsh and Deepak on December 17. The matter escalated on December 19 when the quartet reportedly abused and threatened the women with job termination if they did not comply with their inappropriate and unjust demands.

The four accused are associated with Global Venture, a firm responsible for providing manpower services to the hospital. The accused have been booked and the NCW has also demanded the immediate arrest of all four of them. “Despite the victims filing a complaint against the accused, it is disconcerting to note that no substantial action was taken even after five days,” the NCW stated.

The Commission conducted a preliminary assessment and identified the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 that appear relevant to the reported crime. Sections 509, 354, and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code have been prima facie observed in connection with this matter.

The NCW said it vehemently condemns these reprehensible acts of sexual harassment against female workers. It is imperative to ensure swift and stringent action against the perpetrators, the Commission said in its statement. The NCW has also called for an inquiry into the conduct of the police officer concerned for potential dereliction of duty and procrastination. "The four have been booked and bound down under 41A Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Further investigation is in progress," another officer said.