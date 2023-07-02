Koyyuru (Andhra Pradesh) : In a remote village in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district, there is still no road facility to reach the outside. Even though the years have passed and many governments have changed, there are no basic facilities in the village. The lack of a well-laid road became a curse for a toddler. The child's life was lost due to lack of timely treatment.

This tragic incident took place on Saturday as the child's family members could not quickly access medical treatment. According to the details of the victim's family members, Sai (3 months old), son of village volunteer Korra Satthibabu of Marripakalu village on the border of Gudem Kothaveedhi and Koyyuru Mandals of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, was not in good health.

For treatment, Sathhibabu went on foot to Mallikarjuna village, and from there he was taken to Chintapalli Hospital on a two-wheeler. As the child's condition had already worsened, he died at Narsipatnam while being taken to Visakhapatnam KGH (King George Hospital). As there was no vehicle to take the body back, the local BJP leader Paderu informed the Project Officer of ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) and an ambulance was arranged.

They were able to bring Gudenkottaveedhi Mandal up to Mallikarjuna village. Due to the poor condition of the road, he was taken 18 kilometers from there on a two-wheeler. The boy's parents, their eyes filled with tears, lamented that their child would have survived if there was a road connecting their village to the nearest town. The locals demanded the authorities to lay the road and provide basic amenities at their village without further delay.