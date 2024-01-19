SHARMILA AND JAGAN MAINTAIN DISTANCE AT FAMILY GATHERING

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the engagement ceremony of APCC president YS Sharmila's son, Raja Reddy, on Thursday. However, eyebrows were raised when the former's sister, Sharmila, who recently shifted loyalty to Congress, maintained a safe distance from her brother.

The ceremony was held at Golconda Resort in Gandipet, a suburb of Hyderabad. Ministers of Telangana and leaders of various parties in Andhra Pradesh were also present.

Jagan, who reached the resort at 8 pm to participate in the ceremony, went straight to the main stage along with his wife Bharati. He greeted Sharmila, who was next to her, and wished the bride and groom.

Later, while presenting a bouquet to the would-be couple, he noticed that Sharmila was at a distance during the group photo and asked her to come closer. Her husband, Anil, also maintained some distance. Jagan called her a second time, but they didn't pay heed. Eventually, Anil and Sharmila stood next to Jagan and Sharmila's mother Vijayamma and posed for a picture.

Later, Jagan greeted Sharmila and Vijayamma and left.

The chief minister was accompanied by AP government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP senior leader and close relative YV Subbar Reddy.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka were also present.