Amaravati: It seems like there has been a significant development in Andhra Pradesh politics. YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, has been appointed as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). This decision was announced by the Congress leadership and is effective immediately.

Gidugu Rudraraj, who had been serving as the state Congress president, has been appointed as a special invitee by the Congress Working Committee (CWC). AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement confirming these appointments. It may be recalled YS Sharmila had previously founded the YSR Telangana Party, but unconditionally supported the Congress in the recent assembly elections in Telangana.

After the Congress' victory in Telangana, she merged her party with the Congress. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi personally invited her to join the Congress in Delhi. There was speculation that Sharmila might be given a significant role in Andhra Pradesh politics when she joined the Congress, and now she has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the APCC. This development indicates a shift in the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh with the Congress making strategic moves and alliances.