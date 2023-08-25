NTR district (Andhra Pradesh) : A total of ten people were injured after a private travel bus overturned on National Highway 65 near the suburb of Thotacharla village in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Friday. The bus, arriving from Hyderabad, was on its way to Vijayanagaram. About 40 passengers were on board the bus and 10 of them were injured in the accident, the official said.

On receiving the information about the mishap, the police and local authorities rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to hospitals. "An overspeeding bus overturned on NH65. More than 10 passengers got injured and they were shifted to the government hospitals of Nandigama and Vijayawada. The bus was heading towards Vizianagaram from Hyderabad. Rescue measures were being taken", said K Janardan Naidu, Nandigama ACP. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe is underway, the Nandigama ACP added, according to an ANI report.

The bus passengers, who escaped without injuries in the accident, had to wait on the highway for their onward journey to their respective destinations. The local police regulated traffic at the spot to ensure uninterrupted movement of the vehicles. The exact reason for the overturning of the private bus was not immediately known. The police began a probe into the incident.

