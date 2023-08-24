MAN KILLS MOTHER FOR FAILING TO FIND SUITABLE MATCH FOR MARRIAGE IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was murdered by her son in Siddipet district for allegedly being unable to find a suitable match for his marriage, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at the woman's residence in Banda Mailaram village in the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The woman's son along with another relative were arrested in connection with the murder, they said. Based on a complaint filed by the woman's daughter, a case was registered and during the course of investigation the victim's son and another relative confessed to the crime, they added.

The woman was beaten to death using a brick and in order to mislead the police they subsequently slit her throat and chopped off her legs. The victim's son tried to make it look like a murder for gain, police said. (PTI)